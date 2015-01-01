At the boarding line for the train to their destination in Germany, travelers make plans: they want to learn German and enroll their children in school.

At least seven officers watch the main gate of the camp this morning, September 28. It's a cloudy autumn day, with a 6°C (43°F) temperature at dawn. About 1,200 migrants are waiting to register their names in order to enter the country.

At 10:00 am, while I keep looking for information outside the camp, a refugee couple with a baby in their arms comes near. They want to buy warmer clothes in a shop next to the camp. Before they can manage that, they are stopped short on the stairs of the store.

“You people are illegal, we have to register you,” says a police officer.

“But we don't want to stay in Germany. We want to go to Norway,” answers the family’s father.

“It's not your decision where you will stay. Here in Germany we do things step by step. You have to register.”

“We'll just go to the store first.”

“This is no time to shop,” the police officer denies their request and takes the family back to the camp.

The harsh tone signals the growing restrictions imposed by Germany amid the flow of migrants. With Chancellor Angela Merkel announcing the expectation of taking in 800,000 refugees by the end of 2015, declaring her happiness that Germany had "become a country that many people abroad associate with hope," the overflow has forced a change of plans. On September 13, when 13,000 people arrived in Munich in a single day and overwhelmed the city's capacity to welcome refugees, the country announced it would be enforcing border controls. By doing this, Germany has been temporarily suspended from the Schengen Treaty, which allows free movement between most EU countries.

Now, any person entering Germany must be registered, a process that can keep newcomers for up to two days in border shelters. After 12:00 pm, a line begins to form in the camp. Part of the group will be transported on a bus directly to Bavarian cities, while others will be taken to the train station

Mohammad, the little one, reappears in his father's arms with the same brown sweater he had in Greece. Tala wears a new red jumpsuit over the striped sweater that she wore in Athens. They are dressed, thanks to the solidarity of strangers, in clothes donated along their way. The police won't let me approach the family, nor can I have any official confirmation about their destination. But an officer is moved by the story and tells me that the family is being taken to the train station.