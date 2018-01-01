With memories of a recent war still lingering on her mind, Sonja feels like she's traveling back in time when she sees images of bombed Syrian cities. To this day, she is scared of sirens and gunfire. Another friend traveling in the back seat of the car, Ana Laura Kapetanovic, a slender blonde who works as a model for fashion brands, says she also had to leave home to escape war, moving to Slovenia at the time.

“This is the reason why I'm doing this right now. We are all refugees,” she explains.

After arriving at the camp, I unsuccessfully look for clues that might lead me to Ghazi's family. It seems they are no longer there. Red Cross volunteers say there is no such thing as a database with all the names. Since there are so many people coming in, it would take several days to process all the personal data.

"I'd love to help, but we don't have any information," a volunteer says.

Outside the camp, the Croatian Prime Minister gives information to the press. The police order the volunteers to move their tents away from where the donations are placed. The reason given is that it disrupts the lines. Resentfully, volunteers begin moving their tents away.

”How are we supposed to help people when we have to stay far from them?” they ask.

On the radio, we hear that over 51,000 refugees have arrived in Croatia. There is an apprehensive mood as the authorities maintain there is not enough room for so many people.

“They're not trying to stay here, they just want to pass through,” Sonja argues.

Early the next afternoon, I get a message from Mohamed, the Iraqi traveling with the family, telling where the group is. He shares his GPS location with me via WhatsApp. They are now in Salzburg, in western Austria.

The refugees are always looking for wi-fi spots to catch up onthe news. So much so that wall sockets are among the most sought-after items of the trip: the refugees need them to recharge their cellphones. It is no coincidence that the Vienna train station, where I take the train to meet the group in Salzburg, has a special wi-fi connection for refugees, named "refugee-information".