I keep sidestepping weary adults' faces looking for familiar features. Finally, I see Mohamed sitting in a circle with Syrians on a blanket covering the cold floor of the station. I ask about the others, and he says they got tired of waiting. Eager to get into Germany, which in Salzburg is separated only by a bridge, they took a taxi to cross the border, though they were stopped by the police on the way. The Iraqi got a message from one of the other men in the group. The last piece of information is that they would be taken back to the station. The only reason why Mohamed is still at the station is because he lost track of the others when he went back to grab his backpack. Now, he sits waiting for them.

Iarrive in Salzburg at 8 pm on Saturday, September 26. As I get off the train after a three-hour trip, I see hundreds of people camped in the station's lobby. Kids throw balloons up in the air. I imagine Mohammad and Tala should be close. But I can't find them.

The accommodations are improvised at the station, but the friendly authorities make for a pleasant atmosphere. In the middle of the crowd, a uniformed police officer plays with the children, batting at their balloons. Volunteers distribute food often. Women and children are able to rest in an area set aside. And the covered station also provides shelter against the cold weather.

Mohamed is happy because he got himself a new pair of shoes, which replace his old, worn-out slippers. During our conversation, I learn that the family did not go to Hungary after leaving the Opatovac camp, contrary to what the Croatian police had told me. They were taken on a bus first to Slovenia and then to Austria.

Mohamed tells me they were treated relatively well along the way, with the exception of some shoving by the police and several hours waiting under the rain as they were about to leave Croatia. If they had taken the Hungarian route, their memories would probably be worse, according to what I heard from other Syrian refugees in the Austrian capital.

“It was horrible. They beat us with nightsticks and all the time kept saying, “Fuck you! Fuck you!,” says Muhammad Bakeer, 24, from Syria.

While Mohamed keeps me updated, an Iranian woman stops by, asking for information.

“What time does the train leave?”

Nobody knows the answer. Most of the refugees are already sleeping, tired of waiting.

At 1:40 am, police officers show up, telling the people to wake up. They anticipate the train to Germany, but it turns out to be a simple change of address. The refugees are told that they will be taken "to a better place" inside the station.

Single file, they are taken to a garage with hundreds of cots and blankets, arranged in rows. The room is hung with drawings made by refugee children, courtesy of volunteers. In their illustrations, there are signs of hope for a new life, away from bombs and beheadings: a red flower, dozens of little hearts, children singing, Syrian flags. Hope cannot stop the little ones in the room from crying, an unsettling chorus of restless voices into the night.

Mohamed goes to sleep. He still has no news about the family.

"They should have been here by now," he says, looking worried.

At 7:40 am on Sunday, September 27, the police turn on the lights in the garage. Mohamed asks for information and is told that he must get ready because a bus is coming to transport the refugees. Two hours later, we get in the line to board the bus without knowing its destination.

“My heart is going to jump out of my mouth.” says Iranian Mozhy Barraghi, who's traveling alone and has befriended Mohamed.

The Iraqi tries to contact the family. He manages to call Ammar on WhatsApp, through an available wi-fi network. The Syrian says he is already on the border.

“We're going to meet up, then. We're taking a bus that's going to drop us off there!” Mohamed celebrates.

The trip lasts an hour and a half. After our arrival, a policeman tells us that the German border is a four-kilometer walk. We are in Mühlheim, in northeastern Austria. Before this last walk, refugees stop to have a meal at a reception center that has been set up to welcome migrants.

In the restroom, a young woman cries uncontrollably, showing her bare legs. She says things in a loud voice, things that no one understands, not even the Arab women. A volunteer is called, but she doesn't know how to help her, either. Until Mozhy, the Iranian woman, identifies the language the woman speaks. It's Farsi, the Persian language, which is spoken mainly in Iran and Afghanistan. The young woman says she had a stomach bug and soiled her pants as a result. She can't wear them anymore. The volunteer goes out to fetch a pair of pants and offers her a shower, but she says she doesn't have enough time and that her husband is waiting outside.

After several attempts to connect his phone to the wi-fi at the reception center, Mohamed manages to contact Ammar, telling him where he is. He believes he will meet up with them soon.