On the border between Serbia and Croatia, a line of police officers is concealed by the crowd. Twenty steps separate the migrants from the other side. Fifteen hours elapse.

Unawareness is the keynote of the trip. No one knows how long the next walk should take, how long they will have to wait. It takes trust. And waiting. They wait without complaining. Being outdoors here is safer than being at home in Syria.

At the Serbian side of the border, a volunteer holds a placard with instructions in Arabic, and some stop to take pictures with her. The slender blonde attracts looks not only because of her friendliness but also because of her figure.

“Women here are so sexy.” Ammar says, excitedly.

Razan picks a children's clothing kit and changes Mohammad's clothes. She throws away his soiled pants. There is no way to wash them.

At dusk, the crowd is so big that it becomes impossible to see the border, where police officers patrol the area. From time to time, the people at the front whistle and clap their hands, celebrating whenever someone moves to the other side.

Volunteers are surrounded by refugees looking for information.

"We can't be sure how long you will have to wait. The gates are opened and closed from time to time. Few people are going in when they open the gates.” says one of the volunteers, who estimates at least a thousand people still waiting.

From a distance, we hear the chorus of a song.

“It's a Syrian song. They are singing that they are going to miss their country” explains Mohamed.

At 8:30 pm, we set camp on the gravel, sitting on our backpacks.

Thirty minutes later, the line begins to move.

“Yeaah!” the people at the front celebrate in unison.

They all rise. There is movement in the crowd, but no stampede. The group cares more about staying together. It will be an evening of advances and setbacks, as one sits and stands up in an anxious and hesitating manner. Parents rest with children in their arms and a dull, distant look in their eyes. Since the line is not moving, the family lays the blankets gifted by volunteers on the ground. Bumps form on the covers, courtesy of a pile of empty plastic bottles and biscuit packages lying on the ground, traces left by the migrants who have been here before. The irregular bed is all the comfort that is available for children and adults who need some sleep. Musa saves a small space for me under the blanket and I lay my head on my backpack — an unlikely bed under the stars. Thirty minutes later, there's a new warning about the line moving. Members of the group start arguing. Some think it's better to run and get a better position. The parents worry about their sleeping children, and would rather remain under the blankets. It becomes difficult to keep the group together in the midst of an argument.

TV crews circulate among the people, casting flashes of light in the darkness.

In the middle of the night, a volunteer in an orange vest hands out water bottles. The people at the front try to pressure the police to open up the gates.

“Open! Open!”

But it doesn't help.

I fall asleep. The people in the group cover me with a blanket. I don't feel in a position to refuse: I sleep warm, feeling privileged. When I think about standing up, two young men from the group are sleeping on my legs.

Around 1 am, Ghazi starts waking everybody up.

“Come on, Come on!”

They lose valuable minutes until they manage to break camp. The group moves forward a little in the line and then stops again. The uncle of the children, Adham — who was hoping to get a better place —has been several days without a proper night of sleep and becomes restless.

"You people slept. I didn’t."