On a train trip to Serbia through the Macedonian countryside, the night wind finds its way through the open doors of the train. There are not enough seats for everyone.

OThe path which separates Idomeni in northern Greece and Gevgelija in Macedonia has been called a "no man's land" by international agencies. Ghazi and Razan walk through it, holding the slumbering children in their arms on this late Tuesday evening. They pass by a Greek police car, which merely watches the constant flow of buses bringing new loads of refugees. Thousands of people are already marching ahead of them. In September 2015, figures released by Macedonian authorities indicated that up to 5,000 people were coming to the border each day.

“It's a lot of people! A lot!” the men in the group exclaim with amazement.

We walk for 20 minutes until we come across rows of migrants sitting on the tracks. The information passed by word of mouth is that the border police will gradually let small groups of people into the country. Ghazi asks everyone to sit together to keep the group from splitting up. Mohammad wakes up on his father's lap and starts playing with the stones on the ground, his only available toy in this rough journey.

Musa and Ammar move away from the group to pray. They join their hands, then kneel and bend their body on the tracks, around the gravel. They thank Allah for helping them get this far and ask for protection in their following steps. When Musa comes back, he makes a positive gesture.

“Let's move on, it’s going to be alright.” he says.

The younger ones lay down on the tracks, exhausted from the trip.

With the temperature dropping and a cold wind blowing, Mohamed, the Iraqi, shivers with cold in his combination of shorts and slippers.

“I've lost all my clothes in the sea” he tells.

Mohamed says that all his belongings are in a purple plastic bag that he carries in his hands. I ask him about the large black rucksack that he is carrying on his back and he explains that it’s not his rucksack. He's carrying the weight on his back to help the parents, so that they can take care of their children.

An hour later, the line starts moving. Shortly before 1:00 am, we quietly leave Greek territory, and no one asks for documents. As we're leaving, volunteers hand clothes to the children. Razan, who's wearing flat shoes with black nylons, gets a pair of high boots. Mohammad and Tala are given winter clothes. There are babies in the line. The crying of the children gets the line moving. Everyone is tired and hungry, but stopping is not an option.