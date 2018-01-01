Amist shrouds the skyline as the train opens its doors. Sunrise begins to shine on the Serbian border, at 5:48 am. Volunteers give food kits to the people coming out of the train. Scattered clothes lying on tables and on the ground are offered for those who need it. It is a help offer, but the scene is so chaotic that it looks bleak. Refugees rummage through the heaps of clothes lying on the dirt, looking for warm items. Starting their journey in hot weather, the group was caught unprepared by the low temperature of this early autumn. The mother puts the blankets that had covered the children on her back, and starts walking hand in hand with Mohammad. The father comes right behind, carrying the family backpack. Tala walks holding hands with her friend Musa. It doesn't matter that they didn't rest for two days. There is no stop.

The dirt path surrounded by the grass that flanks the railroad tracks in no way resembles the Europe we see on postcards. The path is littered with thousands of plastic bottles and food packages, traces of the people who have traveled before. With the weight of backpacks burdening their shoulders, what is no longer needed is discarded along the way. At the border with Serbia, the police ask that all backpacks be scanned by an X-ray machine, just like airports do. No one asks for documents, but everyone needs to go through the procedure, to prevent terrorists from getting into the country. A few meters ahead, there are four chemical toilets with a strong smell of human waste available to migrants.

We are still far from our destination. It will take a two-hour walk. Ghazi carries Mohammad on his back, along with his backpack. At midpoint, feeling tired, he puts the child on the ground. Mohammad cries. He wants to go back up. Ghazi insists. After two sleepless nights, his body begins to show signs of fatigue.

In the middle of the way, the uncle of the children shouts:

“We're on the wrong direction!”

They all stop and look back with frightened faces.

“I'm just kidding” Adham jokes.

Everyone laughs. He just wanted the group to wait for him: he had fallen behind in the hike. By telling jokes like this, which are repeated along the way heading north, the group tries to lighten the most difficult times.

As the group approaches the urban areas of Serbia, houses begin to emerge on the horizon. Most of them have two floors, colorful paint and chimneys.

”They are so pretty” Razan says.

Halfway in the walk, the first Serbian taxis show up, offering transportation to the bus station.

“Taxi direct! Taxi, my friend! To bus station!”

Ghazi ignores the offers. He wants to keep the group together. A few minutes later, we stop to eat at a sidewalk. Everyone is exhausted and hungry. The taxi drivers remain determined:

”Ten euros per person, ten euros.”

After a 15 minute break, the pilgrimage continues. We pass through a Muslim neighborhood where boys shout Arabic greetings from the sidewalk:

“Salaam-u-aleikum (Peace be upon you).”