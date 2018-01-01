At 1 pm, we are still waiting. Now, an Arabic-speaking volunteer informs that the authorities are going to take the refugees to a camp. She also says they will have to show their documents and go through identification proceedings, which is going to sort migrants according to their countries. Instead of the long-awaited bus, pickup trucks from the police are coming to transport the people. They put families with children in the back. There's no place for everyone. I walk with the boys from the group for 20 minutes and move past ladies offering bread with jam along the way. Standing in front of a bus, Ghazi's family is waiting for the group. Tala runs with arms wide open:

“Musa! Musa!”

On the bus, Ghazi relays the police orders.

“We're not allowed to smoke or eat before the end of the trip.”

The boys don't know how long they will have to stay outdoors. They fear that they are going to be trapped here, unable to continue their trip.

“If they keep us here, we'll burn this place down and escape.” Musa jokes.

Looking through the windows of the bus, we can see picturesque fields and sunflower plantations. The sun is shining. The world is once again a beautiful and comfortable place. After twenty minutes, we arrive at the Opatovac refugee camp. As we enter the camp, volunteers offer risotto, biscuits, tissues, juice and water.

"Vegetarian food, vegetarian food!" they advertise.

Most of the group prefers the other option, with beef. They are starving, and eat while waiting in line, stacking up donations in their arms. Smilingly, Mohammad and Tala hold the snack packets and the orange juice they got, offering some to their neighbors. As the people enter the camp, police officers ask for families to stay together, sitting in line. It's the first time since we've left Greece that someone asks for identification. Ghazi shows the family's papers. Razan's brother Adham and the young Rama, ​​who has a husband waiting for her in Sweden, introduce themselves as a couple to the police. They believe that having family ties might help them get their permits approved. In a few minutes, all their passports are photocopied and they receive a wrist tag which gives access to the next bus. We are informed that they will be taken to the border with Hungary, and later, to Austria.

After checking my documents, the authorities tell me that I cannot stay with the family, and that I must leave the camp. They say that the press must stay outside. I ask for information about the next destination. Nobody confirms it. A policeman reluctantly writes down on my notepad two possible frontiers where they can reach Hungary. Some say the refugees will be taken there in a few hours, others say it will happen within 48 hours. Before leaving the camp escorted by a police officer, a refugee who waits next to the family hands me a piece of paper with Syrian phone numbers:

“Please, tell them I'm OK.”