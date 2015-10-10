A refugee story

Outside, the temperature is nearing 30°C (86°C) in this late summer afternoon. This Sunday, September 20th, there are at least 800 refugees camped in Kos, a tourist destination with crystal clear waters that saw its traditional flow of luxury boats and yachts surpassed by an influx of rubber boats — makeshift vessels that transport the people who have left almost everything behind except their hope. From a distance, the beach looks like a summer camp, with rows of colorful tents fronting the sea. As we get closer, the landscape is taken over by tired faces, children's and adult's life jackets lying on the sand, clothes hanging out to dry, mothers changing their children´s clothes on rugs, people rubbing soap and shaving under the sun and volunteers running around to fetch water, food and clothes for those who arrive. And every day, there areat least a few hundred more people arriving. Because they have children, Ghazi and his wife were given a temporary home where they can wait for the documents that will allow them to continue their journey. Their dream is to make it to Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel, nicknamed "Mama Merkel," has declared that refugees would be welcome.

A Physics graduate and the former teacher of a secondary school, Ghazi has planned his escape for about a year, after having completed his Master's degree in Meteorology at the University of Cairo in Egypt. When he came back to Syria after four years living abroad, he found a city with no jobs for him, no schools for his children, explosions everywhere, and severed heads as a punishment measure for any violation of the extremist code imposed by religious fundamentalists. A resident of Raqqa, the first province capital to be conquered by the rebels in 2013 and ISIS in 2014 (and also the target of bombings in a government attempt to restore control over the city), Ghazi sums up in very few words all that he has left behind:

“Syria is dead. There is no future for my children; there is no future for anyone.”

The family left their hometown on September 4th, the same day Aylan's body was buried in Kobani. To make the trip, he gathered his savings and received help from relatives. He paid traffickers $3,600 for a boat crossing with his family from Bodrum to Kos. The price is charged per person: $1200 for him and his wife and half the price for each of the children. They traveled on a boat measuring 20 square meters, with nine adults and two children, and it was only on the third attempt that they managed to cross the 20 kilometer distance between Bodrum and Kos. On the first attempt, the boat was seized by the Turkish coast guard. The second time, they missed the boat. The father is relieved that everyone survived the crossing, but the stress of the trip still weighs on him.

“It was a 30-minute trip, but to me, it felt like 30 years. Life stopped between Bodrum and Kos,” he sighs.

Ghazi remembers his children crying, frightened by the waves that towered above the boat. Tala was all curled up in a corner. Mohammad was on his lap, holding him tightly. He and his wife were at the bow in their soaking wet clothes, trying to protect their children from unpredictable dangers. Ghazi can't swim, but he says he did not fear for his life. His little ones were the only thing on his mind. Throughout the trip, passengers recited the Koran, praying for Allah's protection. They believed they had no other option. Staying in Syria would mean certain death. Venturing out in the sea was an attempt to survive.

“They are killing everyone in Syria: children, women, the elderly. If you're in Syria, you're dying.” Ghazi says.